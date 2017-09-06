BOXING: Carl Frampton reveals identity of his NEW trainer

Belfast boxing hero Carl Frampton has revealed the identity of his new trainer.

The Jackal parted ways with Cyclone Promotions and longtime trainer Shane McGuigan last month and now he has announced who will be putting him through his paces.

He tweeted: "Great to have linked up with my new trainer @JamieMoore777. The start of a new chapter in my career."

Moore, a former European super-welterweight champion, hails from England.

This is a breaking sports story. More to follow.