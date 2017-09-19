BOXING: Carl Frampton signs deal with MTK Global

Carl Frampton has brought MTK Global on board in an advisory role.

And Frampton is delighted to team up with the outfit.

“MTK are a relatively new organisation and recently celebrated their fifth anniversary.

“But if you look at what they have already done, they have big-name fighters like Billy Joe Saunders and recruited a lot of boxers from Ireland and I feel that they can get me the best deal with a promoter” Frampton said.

“There was always the possibility that I could go my own way, but to have someone on your side advising you and getting you the best deal possible is always important and I feel Matthew Macklin and MTK Global can definitely do that.

“I listened to everyone before making my decision. If you look at what’s going on at the moment, they are the best in the business and getting their boxers involved in some really big fights and it’s only going to continue and keep getting better.”