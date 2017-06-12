BOXING: Connor Coyle impresses with KO win in Sunshine State

TALENTED light middleweight, Connor Coyle claimed his fifth professional win in stunning fashion in St Petersburg, Florida at the weekend.

The Galliagh man, who dedicated the win to his late uncle William ‘BJ’ McVeigh who passed away recently, stopped Benjamin Jordan 2:41 seconds into the second round.

Stretching his pro record to 5-0, Coyle’s career is going from strength to strength and he looked hugely impressive when flooring his opponent three times on his way to a second stoppage win of his career.

Based in the Sunshine State for the next three years, having got his working visa approved, Coyle expects to be busy in the coming months having made light work of his latest test.

The former St Joseph’s ABC clubman started on the front foot and dictated the fight during the opening rounds with his strong left jab. And the danger signs were there for Jordan who hit the canvas after being caught with a right hook to the jaw.

In the second round Coyle looked sharp and peppered his opponent with shots to the body. And less than 90 seconds into the second round Jordan was on the floor again when Coyle landed a strong right flush to the jaw. Jordan recovered to get back on his feet but was floored for a third time soon afterwards. Coyle applied the pressure, making his opponent miss with desperate swings.

And, timing his shot to perfection, the Derry man’s straight right at close quarters ended the fight as the referee called an end to the contest with Jordan on his back on the canvas.

It was a terrific win for the 2012 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist who looks to be in the best shape of his career.