BOXING: Ex-world champ Glenn McCrory to open pro boxing gym in Donegal

GLENN McCrory has unveiled plans to open his own professional boxing gym in Culdaff, having been so impressed by the talent in the North West area.

The former IBF Cruiserweight world champion and respected boxing pundit, has recently turned his hand to coaching.

It’s proper Rocky Balboa style. It’s even more Rocky than Rocky. Glenn McCrory

And the Co. Durham native, who will be in Sean McGlinchey’s corner when the Derry man makes his pro debut this weekend in Belfast, has revealed his plans to open up the Wild Atlantic Boxing Club - an old school pro boxing gym in a cow shed in rural Donegal - over the coming months.

“My family is in Culdaff, I have a home there and I love Derry, it’s a great city and I’m glad Sean has brought me in and given me an involvement with him,” he said.

“I’m going to have a professional gym in Culdaff It’ll be the only pro Gym north of Belfast. It’s going to be real old school. We’re up on a farm in an old farm building and there’ll be no pleasantries there. It’s proper Rocky Balboa style. It’s even more Rocky than Rocky,” he laughed.

“We’ve got tractor tyres all over the place, a beautiful beach to run on and my plan is to make it a training camp which will attract fighters from all over to come andprepare.

“I look at fighters going to Tenerife or Marbella or Vegas. Why would you put yourself in a place where there’s so much distractions when what you need is to put yourself somewhere like Culdaff where there’s nothing to do; no distractions and all you can do is prepare for a fight. I’m hoping we can make things happen here,” he added.