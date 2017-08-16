BOXING: Frampton expected to split from Cyclone

Carl Frampton's long standing relationship with manager Barry McGuigan is is expected to end within the coming days.

The Jackal has been working under McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions since 2009 in which time the Belfast boxer won the European title against Kiko Martinez in February 2013 before defeating the Spaniard again 19 months later to claim the IBF super-bantamweight title, his first World success.

Frampton added the WBA belt in February 2016, beating England's Scott Quigg in one of three successful world super-bantamweight title defences before defeating Leo Santa Cruz in New York to win the WBA featherweight title and become Northern Ireland's first ever two-weight world champion .

He was later named boxer of 2016 by both Ring Magazine and ESPN.

However rumours of a split have been rife since Frampton's scheduled bout with Andres Gutierrez on 29 July was called off.

The 30-years-old weighed in one pound overweight for the bout but the contest was still scheduled to go ahead until Gutierrez was injured after slipping in a shower.