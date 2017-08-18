BOXING: Frampton woe as Gutierrez fight is scrapped

Carl Frampton’s proposed fight with Mexican Andres Gutierrez has been scrapped after the Belfast boxer’s promoters said a new date could not be arranged.

The fight was initially scheduled to take place at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday, July 29, but was called off after 24-year-old Gutierrez sustained injuries including two broken teeth, facial cuts and bruising after falling in the shower.

In a week when reports emerged suggesting ‘The Jackal’ is on the verge of splitting from manager Barry McGuigan, Cyclone Promotions yesterday issued a statement confirming the bout with Gutierrez was off.

The statement said efforts had been on-going since the cancellation of the fight last month, but confirmed: “Unfortunately a proposed date in November was unsuitable to all parties. It is therefore with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of this event.

“We are all profoundly disappointed for the fans, the boxers, and those who have worked with and supported us on this event.

“We are currently working to arrange a date for a new fight and we are confident that Carl Frampton will become world champion again.”

Belfast featherweight Frampton’s contest with Gutierrez was due to be a WBC title eliminator but the 30-year-old weighed in one pound over the weight limit, resulting in the bout losing that status.

Less than 10 days before Frampton’s planned July contest with Gutierrez, he resigned as a director of McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions.

It was due to be his first fight since he suffered his maiden loss in his second bout with Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January.

Yesterday’s statement confirmed that fans who bought tickets via Ticketmaster online or over the phone would receive an automatic refund, while those people who bought tickets via other outlets have been advised to seek a refund from the point of purchase.