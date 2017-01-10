BOXING: Glenn McCrory to coach Sean McGlinchey as ‘Mummy’s Bhoy’ goes pro

DERRY BOXER, Sean McGlinchey will have former World Cruiserweight champion, Glenn McCrory in his corner as he makes his debut in the paid ranks next April.

The big-hitting Creggan man signed a three year professional deal with up-and-coming promoter, Kieran Farrell, who has promised him at least four fights in 2017.

His first outing as a professional will be on the ‘New Era’ card at the Devenish Complex in Belfast on April 22nd with a four round contest against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist will be fighting at super-middleweight and will be coached by former Sky Sports pundit and world champion, McCrory.

McCrory, who is a regular visitor to Culdaff, has promised to devote his time to the ex-Oak Leaf ABC clubman and McGlinchey is excited about the prospect of working with a man who held the IBF cruiserweight world championship in 1989.

“Hopefully, with Glenn’s contacts, it’s a good move for me,” said a delighted McGlinchey.

“There’s no professional coaches in Derry so otherwise I would have to travel up the road to Belfast or Dublin. My other options would be to go to England or, like Connor Coyle, go to America.

“But with my financial status it doesn’t allow me to do that. I don’t have the money to get up and go away. I can’t afford to go to America. Glenn, however, has promised he will train me in Culdaff. So all my training will be based in Derry and Inishowen.

“I will still be working in the city and training in Culdaff where there’s no distractions. There’s plenty of hills and beaches and Glenn’s got a gym down there.

“I will still have the support of my amateur coaches for the first fight anyway. They will be working closely with Glenn who will be giving them strict instructions.

Former IBF world cruiserweight champion and TV pundit Glen McCrory (centre) pictured with Bret McGintty, Sean McGlinchey Eugene Budge OKane and Christie Doherty at the official opening of Oak Leaf Boxing Clubs new facilities at Rath Mor Business Park recently. DER3216GS050

“Hopefully six weeks away from the fight Glenn will be here. He’s already explained how much talent he thinks I have.”

So, with a four year-old son and a girlfriend at home, the coaching partnership was the perfect scenario ahead of his professional debut.

“Glenn has a lot of experience and a lot of contacts and knows the game. He’s a boxer who has done it all before so it just made sense.

“I’m also teaming up with Kieran Farrell. I went to Belfast and got a chat to him and signed a managerial contract with him so he will manage me.

“Hopefully, if I stay injury free, I could be out five times this year or more. I don’t want to be lying about.

“He’s given me a three year deal an told me we will do things right and he has promised four fights a year minimum.

“If he can’t fulfil four he will let me go.”

A former Ulster Senior and Intermediate champion, McGlinchey has got support from his former sparring partner, former IBF Intercontinental middleweight champion, Eamonn O’Kane and Michael Conlan, who’s also set to make his professional bow in New York this year.

“Eamonn always said when I was sparring he couldn’t wait to see me in the pro ranks. Michael Conlan also was tweeting that it was good to see me get my break. So to see people who are at that level of boxing show their faith and support drives me on and excites me.”

It’s an exciting time for professional boxing in the city with McGlinchey joining Connor Coyle, Tyrone McCullagh and John Cooley in the paid ranks. And McGlinchey is hoping the talented foursome can one day feature on the same card.,

“We’re all in the same journey and looking to make a bit of money from the game but hopefully we can all bounce off each other and maybe be on the same shows in the future and work together that way.”

Tickets for the New Era show go on sale in two week’s time and range from £20 to £65. Visit McGlinchey’s Facebook page for further information and payment plans.