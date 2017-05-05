BOXING: McGlinchey added to Box Nation bill

Derry Super-Middleweight Sean McGlinchey's second professional fight will be part of an impressive Box Nation televised line-up including Paddy Barnes and Jamie Conlan.

The 24-years old Creggan boxer opened his professional account in impressive fashion with a unanimous points victory over experienced Czech Republic fighter Josef Obeslo who had previously 47 fights under his belt.

That performance prompted promoters ‘Mack The Knife Global' - run by two time European middleweight champion Matt Macklin - to offer Commonwealth Games Bronze Medalist McGlinchey a place on the June 17th bill in the Waterfront Hall which will be carried live on Box Nation.

McGlinchey has been training out of Cludaff under the watchful eye of former World Cruiserweight champion,Glenn McCrory and said he was delighted to have secured a slot on what promises to to be a huge night for Irish boxing.

"What a show to be on with the likes of Jamie Conlan, Paddy Barnes, Steven Ward, Davey Oliver X Melissa Joyce and many more great fighters," said McGlinchey on his facebook page

"Big thanks to Frank Warren, MTK boxing and Box Nation for giving me this opportunity. Also my own management team Kieran Farrell Bem and Glenn McCrory."

McGlinchey's opponent is expected to be confirmed within the next few weeks.