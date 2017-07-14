BOXING: McGlinchey’s ready to take risks in pursuit of middleweight titles

SEAN McGlinchey has dismissed suggestion he’s taking too big of a risk, too early in his career after securing a Celtic Nations title shot against Belfast middleweight, Gerard Healy.

Mummy’s Bhoy (2-0-0) tops the bill at the Devenish Complex on October 6th next against the former Irish title contender and insists he ‘deserves’ his first shot at a professional strap and will prove his worth on the night.

Gerard’s a good boxer and a nice lad and we get on really well but when we get into the ring it’s going to be different. Sean McGlinchey

With just two professional fights and two convincing victories under his belt, the Creggan man is prepared to take risks on his way to the top and he feels he’s already conditioned for an eight rounder as he begins to make noise in the domestic middleweight scene.

And no doubt victory over popular Belfast boy, Healy (6-4-1) in his hometown will further enhance McGlinchey’s prospects and open up avenues for further title shots in the near future.

With the Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic title also within his sights, his next outing is a crucial one which could determine how quickly he climbs the middleweight rankings.

“I would say every fight is a risk,” said McGlinchey who was in a somewhat philosophical mindset. “I could take a six rounder in my next fight against a journeyman and I could have a bad night and get beat.

“I’d rather take a chance and get beat by a well-known name. I’ll train 110 per cent and I’ll be more than ready by the time fight night comes. In my head it’s only going to be me who wins that title but all it takes is one punch to change everything.

“So it’s a risk every time you step through those ropes,” he added. “No matter who you’re opponent is. There’s going to be people saying it’s too early and I’m not a boxer or I don’t deserve a chance. But on the night I’ll prove, when I win the belt, that I deserve to be there.

“I’ll go in and give it my best and I know if I do that I’ll be very hard to beat but I’ll prove it on the night.”

McGlinchey, trained by former IBF Cruiserweight world champion, Glenn McCrory, has already been offered a BUI Celtic title shot against Darren Cruise (7-6-0) from Roscommon who lost to Luke Keeler for the vacant Irish middleweight title last month.

And the 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist believes two impressive unanimous decision wins in his opening two pro fights against Josef Obeslo and Dan Blackwell and a successful amateur background has given him a platform to build on.

“It shows my team believe in me,” he continued. “Kieran Farrell got me the fight on the show. I asked Glenn (McCrory) if he reckons I’m ready for an eight round fight and he believes I’m ready. So if my team believe I can do then that gives me more belief in myself.

“I was offered to fight for the BUI Celtic title already. If I’m making a big noise so early in my career and people are looking to fight me for titles then it shows it’s not too early to take this fight. I’m only starting off and I will be making noise when I get up there.

“I think there’s an offer on the table to fight (Darren) Cruise for the BUI Celtic title. So I have to build myself up for that which would be a 10 rounder.

“So first I’m fighting Gerard Healy in an eight rounder. It’s a tough opponent. He’ll be coming to win the title. He’s boxed for it before and he’s experienced.

“I think he’s only went eight rounds once in his career so it will be new to him as well. Gerard’s a good boxer and a nice lad and we get on really well but when we get into the ring it’s going to be different.

“I know Gerard will be fit for the eight rounds so it will be a good fight for a full eight rounds. I’ve been training with Glenn and building my engine for six to eight rounds and even 10 rounds. My first four round fights I felt I could have went more.

“I’ll be more than capable of competing at a high level over the eight rounds when the time comes.”

The fight will be billed as a Derry versus Belfast promotion to add extra spice to the occasion and McGlinchey is determined to bring the belt back to his hometown as he looks to follow in the footsteps of the city’s best known pro boxers.

“It is being built as a Derry versus Belfast fight that’s the way it’s going to be promoted. Gerard’s a very popular guy in Belfast and will no doubt sell a lot of tickets but I’ll match his support. I was getting over 100 people to travel to Belfast to watch me in a four round fight which is over in 12 minutes.

“Now people will look at an eight rounder which is for a belt and the atmosphere is going to be brilliant. When you start to get into the big rounds and a title is on the line, it’s a big occasion and I’m top of the bill.

“I think I’ve built up a really good reputation over my last couple of fights. It’s not just me I’m doing this for, I’m doing it for the city as well. I want to do what the likes of John Duddy and Charlie Nash did and bring titles back to the city.

“There’s lots of different people in the city who have helped me on my journey from sponsors to trainers and boxing clubs helping me out. They’re all involved in some way and I’d like to give something back.”