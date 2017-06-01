Boxing: Michael Conlan's opponent for Pacquaio undercard announced

Belfast boxer Michael Conlan's opponent for his July 2 fight in Australia has been announced.

Conlan, 25, will go toe-to-toe with Aussie Jarrett Owen in Brisbane in the chief support fight for the top billing of Manny Pacquaio against Jeff Horn.

It's two wins from two since turning professional with American promotional company Top Rank earlier this year.

The super bantamweight fighter made his professional debut in March at New York's Madison Square Garden, defeating American Tim Ibarra. He followed that success up in May with victory over Mexican Alfredo Chanez.

Conlan shared the news of his next challenge earlier today via his Facebook page.