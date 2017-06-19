BOXING: Mummy’s Bhoy promises to become ‘next Irish middleweight star’

SEAN McGLINCHEY insists he will become ‘the next Irish middleweight star’ and has set his sights on capturing the Irish title within the next 12 months.

The 25 year-old Derry man recorded his second professional victory with a dominant 40-36 points win over the durable Dan Blackwell on the BoxNation televised ‘Battle of Belfast’ show at the Waterfront Hall last Saturday night.

Coached by former IBF World Cruiserweight champion, Glenn McCrory, the 2012 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist isn’t messing about. He plans on stretching his record to 5-0 before the end of the year but has short term goals of becoming the Irish middleweight champion.

That coveted belt will be disputed at the National Stadium by Dubliner Luke Keeler (12-2-0) and Roscommon native, Darren Cruise (7-5-0) on June 24th next.

And following his win on Saturday night, ‘Mummy’s Bhoy’ insists whoever wins that clash will be on borrowed time as he comes seeking the Irish strap once held by Co. Derry man, Eamonn O’Kane who offered his support in the build-up to Saturday’s fight.

“I will win titles, I know I will,” said the former Oak Leaf ABC clubman. “I’m going to be the next Irish middleweight star and I’m going to come and get that Irish title within a year,” he promised.

“Whoever wins it next week may hold onto it for me for a couple of months.”

McGlinchey opened the undercard at the Waterfront Hall on Saturday night and didn’t disappoint with an exciting four round contest against Blackwell, who has over 70 fights under his belt.

“I’m pretty happy with the win,” he said. “It was a nice, controlled performance. We weren’t looking for it but if the knockout came it would have been a very good statement to put out because Dan’s been stopped once in over 70 fights.

“But to go the four rounds and win the four rounds comfortably was good. I was controlled and didn’t rush things. I was working behind my jab looking for the knockout shot.

“I trained for four rounds. You never train for anything less,” he continued. “I was expecting a tough fight when I seen his record and watched a clip of him on TV. I knew he was going to be tough. I was expected to go four hard rounds and that’s what happened but it was a comfortable win in the end.”

McGlinchey will most likely be back in action on the next Kieran Farrell Promotions Irish bill which is being mooted for September or October but, should he be offered a place on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s WBC world featherweight title eliminator on July 29th, he would jump at the chance.

“I’m hoping to be out as soon as possible. I know it’s quieter during the summer. The Frampton show is coming up if they’re looking for a fighter on the bill I’d be more than happy.

“If not, then it’ll be September Kieran has told me I’d be out again. Hopefully by Christmas I’ll be 4-0 or even 5-0.”