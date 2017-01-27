Carl Frampton: I’m hoping to go for a pint with Santa Cruz after fight

Popular boxer, Carl Frampton, says he hopes to grab a pint with opponent Leo Santa Cruz after the pair fight in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Frampton became the first ever two weight champion from the North of Ireland when he defeated Santa Cruz in Brooklyn in July.

It was rumoured the re-match, which was finalised in October, would take place in Frampton’s home city, Belfast, but it was later confirmed it would take place in the M.G.M. Grand in Las Vegas.

Frampton, who turns 30 next month, told Sky Sports News: “I’m very confident. “We’re kicking off 2017 with a top-quality fight with Leo again. There’s a lot of respect between us two, there’s no messing around at all.

“We’ll shake hands before the fight, we’ll shake hands after the fight, maybe we’ll even go for a pint. Who knows? There’s no doubt we’ll put it all on the line, both of us.”

Frampton added: “Obviously there’s more on the line for both of us.

“I had a great year last year. I was named fighter of the year by many bodies and I want to prove it wasn’t a fluke.”

Santa Cruz, whose father Jose has been battling cancer, has hinted at retirement should he lose on Saturday.

Frampton, though, has urged the 28-year-old to continue even if he does fall to another defeat. “He does need it - he’s spoken about retiring if he loses this fight,” added Frampton. “He doesn’t need to speak about that, he’s still a young guy.

“I believe myself to be a decent fighter so he doesn’t need to retire if he takes a loss again to someone like me.”

Santa Cruz has won 32 of his 34 fights - the only other anomaly apart from the Frampton defeat coming in the draw against Rodrigo Hernandez back in 2007.

Santa Cruz said: “It’s going to be really tough because Carl Frampton is a great fighter, he has great skills, he’s very respectful, a great man.

“I know he does this for his family too, and when you do this for your family, you do it with heart, with hunger and you leave everything in the ring. When I see Carl Frampton, I see myself.”