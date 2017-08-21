Search

Carl Frampton parts company with Cyclone Promotions

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton has confirmed that he has parted company with Cyclone Promotions, saying now is the right time to take his career 'into his own hands'.

In a statement published on Twitter at lunchtime on Monday, Frampton wrote: "I can confirm that I have parted company with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions. I would like to thank Barry, the McGuigan family and Cyclone Promotions for our time together.

"Having taken time to consider my future with those closest to me, I am confident that now is the right time to move forward and take my career into my own hands.

"I still believe I am the best featherweight in the world and I promise my fans that I am continuing with my efforts to get my homecoming fight rescheduled in the very near future."

