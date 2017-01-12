DARTS: Doherty hits 140 checkout as Phoenix win derby

The Phoenix Bar claimed the ‘derby’ honours last week with an ultimately comfortable 19-4 victory against Fairview in ther Estate Services Friday Night Darts League

On a night when Ryan Doherty from the Phoenix Bar enjoyed the highest recorded checkout for the season so far with a fantastic 140 checkout, the standard of darts was excellent.

Phoenix's Ryan Doherty who hit a superb 140 checkout last week against Fairview.

Phoenix got off to the perfect start, taking the first four matches by 12-1, meaning it was up to Fairview’s Alan Donnell to stop the rout and he did just that, winning 3-1. However, despite Fairview’s renewed hope, the Phoenix claimed the remaining two matches 3-0 to close out the game in impressive fashion.

In Maileys Bar, a huge upset appeared on the cards when the Castle Bar team took a well deserved 6-2 lead after first two rounds of games. Victories for D McCallion and Stacey Ramsey established their advantage but it was short lived with Mailey’s claiming the next five matches to register a hard earned victory by 17-8.

Elsewhere, the Oakgrove Bar played host to the Carraig bar where, after a promising start, Oakgrove captain, Donal Kelly, was narrowly defeated by 3-2. The Carraig were devastating form and deserved the maximum points they got.

In the final match, it was a battle of wills between George’s Bar and Tracey’s Bar. Traceys took the lead when Adrian McMonagle defeated Sean McElhinney 3-2 but their lead was short lived because next up was the battle of the McCaffertys, Kevin and Hugh. After a fascination encounter, it was ‘wiley old campaigner’ Hugh who grabbed the bragging rights with a 3-2 victory. With match level, it could have gone either way but in the end, George’s prevailed by 20-9.

League table after week 10

1. Mailey’s Bar 197pts

2. Phoenix Bar 166pts

3. Fairview Bar 133 pts

4. Castle Bar 127 pts

5. Tracey’s Bar 121 pts

6. George’s Bar 121pts

7. Carraig Bar 119 pts

8. Oakgrove Bar 68 pts

This weeks fixtures

Tracey’s v Fairview

Mailey’s v Oakgrove

George’s v Carraig

Phoenix v Castle