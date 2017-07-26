DARTS: Gurney knocks out Gary Anderson

Waterside darts player Daryl Gurney recorded his biggest win of his career when knocking out world number two Gary Anderson of the BetVictor World Matchplay, at the Winter Gardens, last night.

Gurney now faces Mensur Suljovic on Thursday evening in the quarter-final stages.

Gurney has been one of the circuit's leading performers this year, and claimed the scalp of Anderson following a fine display, averaging 103 and hitting 55 percent of his attempts at a double.

Anderson had raced into a 3-0 lead, taking out 76 and 68 in the opening two legs, but Gurney finished 104 to get off the mark and then stole the fifth leg following four misses from the Scot.

Anderson moved 4-2 up with a 12-darter which featured seven perfect darts, but Gurney responded again with a ten-darter and a 70 finish to level after eight legs.

After Anderson edged back ahead, Gurney finished 121 on the bull, an 11-darter and double four to put himself ahead for the first time at 7-5.

A 104 finish from Anderson stemmed the tide, but he was unable to find the break of throw to level again - missing double 16 for a 152 finish at one stage - as Gurney held out to seal the win by taking out 70.

"I play darts to play in games like that and I'm over the moon," said Gurney. "It was going to take a big performance to beat Gary and I know I played well.

"I'm very happy with the way I coped under the pressure. I'm glad I won that game but I'm here to win and hopefully I can do the same in the next game and progress even further.

"Everything I'm doing in practice, the dedication I'm trying to put in and trying to better myself as a dart player and not turn up and make the numbers up, it means a lot to me to beat Gary over a longer format."