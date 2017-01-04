DARTS: Whoriskey & Gallagher take Pairs Title

Estates services (IONA) Friday Night Darts League

The Estate services Pairs, sponsored by Maileys Bar, came to a conclusion on Friday night past in an all Mailey’s final as Anthony Whoriskey and Shaun Gallagher defeated team-mates and defending champions, Sean Wilson and James Clancy, 5-3 in an enthralling final.

Clancy and Wilson kicked off the night in great fashion, easing their way past John Ferguson and John Given (George’s Bar) by 4-0 but the semi-finals were a much tighter affair against Phoenix’s Declan Gallagher and Richard McGahey. However, Wilson and Clancy eventually prevailed 4-2 following a good game to reach their second successive final,

Whoriskey and Gallagher had a much closer battle in their quarter-final match as they defeated Mark Hegarty and Declan Rigby from Tracey’s Bar by 4-1. In the semi-final they were up against JP McElhinney and Ciaran McNally, both (George’s Bar). With the match poised at 2-2, it could have gone either way but, in the end, Whoriskey and Gallagher eased through 4-2 to set up the all-Maileys’ decider,

The final itself didn’t live up to its pre-match billing with both teams became a bit tentative but, in the end, it was Whoriskey and Gallagher who lifted the title and were crowned champions.

The committee would like to thank the markers, callers and the bar staff for the facilities provided on the night and a special mention to Mailey’s Bar for there continued sponsorship off the competition.

It’s back to league action this week with the following matches down for decision;

League Programme (Week 11)

Mailey’s v The Castle Bar

Oak Grove v The Carraig Bar

Fairview v The Phoenix

Traceys v George’s bar

(Best of 5x501. Good of luck to all teams).