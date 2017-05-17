DARTS: Wilson claims Friday Night Darts’ Individual title

Friday night past saw Sean Wilson defeat Daryl McCallion 5-1 to claim the 2017 Estate Services Friday Night Darts Individual title, sponsored by George’s Bar.

McCallion, who was competing in his first major final, overcame the attentions of Gerry O’Neill in last 16, John Given in the quarter-finals and Paddy Maginnis 4-3 in an exciting semi-final.

Wilson on the other hand, had to survive eight ‘match darts’ against Anthony Whoriskey to reach the quarter-finals before victories against Dan Gill and James Clancy saw Wilson into another decider.

In the final itself, pre-match predictions suggested that Wilson’s superiority would shine through and nerves would get better off McCallion but that was far from the case.

Enjoying his first appearance in the final, McCallion started off well with some consistent throwing but he couldn’t stop Wilson racing into a commanding 3-0 lead. Missed darts for McCallion let Wilson in again for ‘four’ with a whitewash looking to be on the cards.

Wilson pressed home his advantage but missed darts let McCallion in and he duly obliged for 4-1 to renew hope of a comeback. It wasn’t to be however as Wilson bounced back to win the next leg which secured the victory and saw him crowned a back-to-back winner.

The Estate Services Friday Night Darts League Committee put on record its thanks to George’s Bar for their sponsorship

Full results: John Given bt Jason Orr (walkover); Daryl Mccallion bt Gerry O’Neill; Paddy Maginnis bt Anthony Newton; Shaun O’Hagan bt Sean Gallagher; Sean Wilson bt Anthony Whoriskey; Dan Gill bt Kevin McCafferty; James Clancy bt Declan Rigby; Derek Gallagher bt Laurence Early.

Quarter-Finals: Daryl McCallion bt John Given; Paddy Maginnis; Sean Wilson bt Dan Gill; James Clancy bt Derek Gallagher.

Semi-Finals: Daryl McCallion bt Paddy Maginnis; Sean Wilson bt James Clancy .

Final: Sean Wilson (winner); Daryl Mccallion (runner-up).

League action this week: Maileys v Fairview; Phoenix v Oakgrove; Tracey’s v Carraig; George’s v Castle