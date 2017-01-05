DOG RACING: ‘Smurfing Convoy’ tipped to take Doire Construction 525 honours at Lifford

There are two top class finals on a 12 race card at Lifford Greyhound Stadium scheduled for tomorrow night.

The first final on the card will be the Doire Construction 525, kindly sponsored by Paul Gallagher. There were two semi-finals last week at the track and the first semi-final went to ‘Smurfing Convoy’. The May ‘12 dog, owned by Eunan McBride and Chris McKnight, took the lead going into the first bend. He then showed good pace from there and won by over three lengths in a time of 29.03.

‘Storm Blitz’ finished second with ‘Conlig Belle’ also going through to tomorrow night’s final.

The second semi-final was a real thriller. ‘Killough Bluey’ took the lead early in this race and many people thought that it was race over as ‘Killough Bluey’ is a stout stayer but around the final bends ‘Ballybun Bill’, owned by Billy White, was starting to close and in a thrilling finish ‘Ballybun Bill’ got up in the shadow of the winning line to win by a head in a time of 29.17.

‘Quill Lola’ came through for third to also make tomorrow night’s final.

So looking at tomorrow night’s final a case can be made for several of the runners but I was impressed by Smurfing Convoy’s return to form last week. He looks the likely leader from trap three and, if he does lead, he should win the E1,400 prize for his owners. ‘Ballybun Bill’ from trap five is selected as the danger.

The final of the track bookmakers tri distance looks more clear cut. The first semi-final last week went to ‘Shoemakers Tom’ owned by Dessie Dolan and trained by Charles Coyle. The September ‘14 just made the first bend in front and this strong stayer then showed good pace to win by over three lengths in a time of 30.67 for the 550 yards.

‘Dark Seeker’ finished second with ‘Inishowen Capri’ back in third to also qualify for tomorrow night’s final.

The second semi-final was won by ‘Russmur Action’. The October ‘14 dog trained by Declan Crossan was well punted in the betting ring before the off and the October ‘14 dog never gave his followers a moment’s worry. Indeed, he broke well from trap five and moved across to the inside approaching the bend. He then stayed on well to win by two lengths in a time of 30.41.

‘Smurfing Evita’ finished second with ‘Knockalton Mell’ in third also making tomorrow night’s final.

So looking at tomorrow night’s final it’s very hard to oppose ‘Russmur Action’ on form. The final will be over 575 yards but that will hold no fear for the strong stayer. Also a major plus will be the trap one draw for the confirmed railer so ‘Russmur Action’ is the selection to win the E1,200 prize for his Artigarvan based owner. The first race will be at 7.50pm.