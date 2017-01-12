DOG RACING: Tightly graded card at Lifford on Saturday

There will be a 12 race card on offer at Lifford Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night and on a tightly graded card finding winners will be tricky for punters.

By: The Tracker

However, having looked through the card there are two greyhounds that I think have good chances in their respective races.

In the eighth race ‘Shoemakers Tom’ looks the one to be on. The September ‘14 dog only finished fourth in a competitive 575 yards final last week at the track but it was an impressive winner of a 550 yards race the previous week in a time of 30.67.

‘Shoemakers Tom’ is the sole wide seed in his race tomorrow night and with a clear run he looks to have a great chance of winning for his Co. Donegal owner, Dessie Dolan.

The second bet on the card for me is ‘Central Cloud’ in the 10th race over 525 yards. The April ‘15 dog was a short priced favourite to win his last two races at the track over the sprint distance but he was slowly away in both of those races. He did show good pace in both races. The interesting thing for me about ‘Central Cloud’ is that he has decent 525 form on his card at Youghal. Also he is very lightly raced with only five races on his card. I expect major improvement from him tomorrow night and he is selected to win for his well known Derry based owner, Brendan Duffy.

The first race will be at 7.50pm.