Frampton return could be on cards, sooner rather than later

It seems Carl Frampton could be in action sooner rather than later.

‘The Jackal’ has not fought since losing his WBA Featherweight title against Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas at the end of January.

Since then Frampton has split from Cyclone Promotions and long time mentor Barry McGuigan.

And his new trainer Jamie Moore - who replaced Shane McGuigan - tweeted yesterday that a fight was close.

Moore tweeted: @RealCFrampton nice and sharp today in @VIPgym_, should have a date nailed down soon. #TheJackal

And Frampton himself says he has got back to loving boxing.

“I am enjoying boxing,” he said, “It felt like a chore for a long time and it was hard graft.

“I was constantly talking about retiring - the day I hang up my gloves - but I am enjoying it now. It’s like any job, if you are not enjoying it, it makes it twice as hard.

“And it hasn’t been a great year, but I’d like to finish it with a win.”

The 30-year-old said that he has had offers from promoters and will be making a decision in the coming days.

“I am not daft and I can sell tickets. It’s not been a great year but I am still one of the best fighters in the world. I’m in a strong position.”

Talking on his split from Cyclone, he said: “I had some great night with the McGuigans, nights I will never forget.

“I don’t want to say anything that may be derogatory or sound stupid - it was just best for me to move on and I wish them well.”