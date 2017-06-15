Frampton v Gutierrez: Here's how to get your hands on tickets

Carl Frampton's eagerly anticipated return to Belfast takes place next month and tickets go on sale this morning.

The Jackal faces 23-year-old Andres Gutierrez at the SSE Arena (July 29) in a WBC world featherweight title eliminator.

Tickets for the 'return of the Jackal' go on sale from 10am - priced £40, £75, £115 (plus booking fees) and are available from www.ssearenabelfast.com or by calling 02890739074. VIP inner ringside tickets are available from Cyclone promotions.

Tickets are also on sale via http://www.ticketmaster.ie