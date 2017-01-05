GOLF: Team Nine in pole position as Winter League enters knockout stages

THE FINAL qualifying round of the Desmond Motors Winter League was completed on New Year’s eve at City of Derry and, despite failing to register a score on the deciding day, Team Nine find themselves in pole position going into the knockout stages.

Indeed, Team nine, which includes R. Jefferson, C. Wilson, M.Sheridan, G.Cleary, await all comers with the satisfaction of being top qualifiers on a 20 point total ahead of Team 13 on 19 points.

Saturday’s results were topped by Team 5 (C.Brolly, P.Greer, F.Stuart, B.Sands) with 66 points but, despite the sterling scoring efforts of Greer and Sands, the team could only finish 5th in the overall standings and will have to wait until next year for a chance to progress to the final stages of this prestigious competition.

Four points behind on 62 points, were Team 11 (G.Hepburn, J.Hancock, J.Flynn, F.Young) who finished on 18 points overall to secure third place in the standings and their place in the knockout stage.

Team 13 (S.Orr, A.McFaul, T.McClintock, G.Curry) also clocked up 62 points which sees them on 19 points overall and qualifying in second spot.

Team 16 (S.Kelly, J.Houston, E.Watson, D.McIvor) mounted a decent attack and their 61 points secured fourth place on the day but ultimately they were eliminated from the competition as that total could only secure sixth place in the overall standings.

And Team 8 (J.McDaid, J.McCann, B.McClelland, J.Montgomery) recorded 58 points to capture their first podium points of the competition.

Week 10 results - 1, Team 5, C. Brolly, F. Stuart, P. Greer, B. Sands, 66pts; 2, Team 11, b.o.t, G. Hepburn, J. Hancock, F. Young, J. Flynn 62; 3, Team 13, G. Curry, S. Orr, T. McClintock, A. McFaul 62; 4, Team 16, S. Kelly, J. Houston, E. Watson, D. McIvor 61; 5, Team 8, J. McCann, B. McClelland, J. Montgomery, J. McDaid 58.