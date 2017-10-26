IN FULL: Ireland squad named for Guinness Series

A 38-player panel has been named for the 2017 Guinness Series which sees Ireland take on South Africa, Fiji and Argentina at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in November.

Six Ulster players have been named in the squad.

Ireland Head Coach, Joe Schmidt, said: "In what we anticipate will be an incredibly physical Guinness Series plenty will be demanded of the squad.

"We have retained a core of experienced players but have also included a number of promising players that we hope will acquit themselves well.”

The South Africa fixture on November 11 is a sell-out but there are limited tickets available for Fiji (45,000+ sold) and Argentina (50,000+ sold).

2017 Guinness Series Squad

FORWARDS (21)

Rory Best (Banbridge / Ulster) c104 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere / Leinster) 4 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians / Connacht) 10 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf / Leinster) 16 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf / Leinster) 70 caps

Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch / Ulster) 32 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch / Ulster) 1 cap

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians / Munster) 20 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD / Leinster) 4 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary's College / Leinster) 41 caps

Sean O'Brien (UCD / Leinster) 49 caps

Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians / Munster) 12 caps

Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution / Munster) 40 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD / Leinster) 2 caps

Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College / Leinster) 16 caps

James Ryan (UCD / Leinster) 2 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution / Munster) 9 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon / Munster) 15 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne / Leinster) 50 caps

James Tracy (UCD / Leinster) 4 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena / Ulster) 2 caps

BACKS (17)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians / Connacht) uncapped

Adam Byrne (UCD / Leinster) uncapped

Joey Carbery (Clontarf / Leinster) 4 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen / Munster) 3 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster / Munster) 62 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster / Munster) uncapped

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers / Leinster) 29 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne / Leinster) 16 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD / Leinster) 76 caps

Ian Keatley (Young Munster / Munster) 5 caps

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians / Connacht) 16 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor / UIster) 1 cap

Luke McGrath (UCD / Leinster) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen / Munster) 57 caps

Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College / Leinster) 66 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins / Ulster) 2 caps

Darren Sweetnam(Cork Constitution/Munster)uncapped