The Walled City Marathon took place in Derry on Sunday.

Hundreds of runners from all over Ireland and other parts of the world took place.

Runners competing in the Walled City Marathon. (Photo: Sean Beagan)

Kenyan, Dan Tanui (Project Africa), won the men’s race with a time of 2:25:26.

The first woman to cross the finishing line was Catherine Whoriskey (City of Derry Spartans AC) with a time of 2:50:37.