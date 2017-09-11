Mark ‘the Pistol’ Allen to help Derry youngster’s fight against Leukemia

FORMER World Snooker Championship semi-finalist, Mark ‘The Pistol’ Allen is set to play a charity exhibition in Tracy’s Bar snooker room to help raise much needed funds for youngster, Elliott Kennedy who has been diagnosed with Leukemia.

The current world No. 11 and former world amateur champion returns to Derry on Friday, October 13th at 7 p.m. to lend his support to Elliott who, just three months ago, discovered he was suffering from Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (A.L.L).

Professional snooker player, Mark Allen will play an exhibition match in Tracy's Bar.

All funds raised on the night will go directly to the family for help with treatment, travel, unnecessary expenses that might occur and also give the parents of young Elliot one less thing to think about as they go through this difficult journey.

Mark will pit his wits against a mixture of talent that the North West has to offer that includes up-and-coming players and also retired players, with a member of the audience also having a chance to play the Co. Antrim native in a frame.

Not only will Mark be demonstrating his potting skills but his regular practice partners will also be tagging along for the night so this is not to be missed as it’s in aid of a good cause!

Mark’s practice partners include reigning N. Ireland amateur champion and current ranked N.Ireland No.1 Jordan Brown who only a couple of years back beat John Higgins in the Scottish Open four frames to three.

Also in attendance will be N.Ireland ranked No.2 player, Raymond Fry who is a multiple ranking event winner.

The last time Mark was in town for an exhibition was when he had just got his professional ticket in 2004, the event that night was held in the Dupont Rec Club where the crowd were treated to a dazzling night’s snooker.

Mark is no stranger to charity events having completed a 24 hour snooker marathon recently to help raise money for those in need. Only as recent as June this year Mark decided to run a pro-am tournament in his home club in Antrim to help raise money for the children’s cancer unit in Belfast where Elliot is currently getting treatment. And that tournament proved to be a huge success with players coming from all over the U.K and Ireland to take part with names such as Shaun Murphy, Joe Swail, Tom Ford to mention a few, including local players Stephen Brady, Anthony McGill, Shea Moore, Jamie-Lee Gardiner and Simon Cooke who gave ex-World champ Murphy a run for his money in the first round before eventually losing out 5-2.

The tournament was won by Jordan Brown which shows just how good a player he really is as he beat both Murphy and Fergal O’Brien on his way to the title!

Tickets are on sale from Tracy’s Bar at a cost of £20 with limited availability. Tickets will only be sold on a first come first served basis. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so by dropping it into the club or donate through PayPal to amgtradesupplies@outlook.com