McGregor odds to defeat Mayweather slashed

With speculation mounting that the boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is almost a done deal, BoyleSports can report further support for McGregor to defeat Mayweather in the ring.

Initially installed at 9/1 earlier in the year, McGregor is now 6/1 from 13/2 to defeat Mayweather with the former undefeated Mayweather remaining odds on at 1/12 but eased from 1/16.

The boxing match to end in a draw is currently priced at 33/1.

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson said “Despite being the outsider to defeat Mayweather it’s all one way traffic for Conor McGregor at the minute. If the fight manages to go ahead we will be knocked out having laid bets on The Notorious at 9/1, 8/1, 13/2 and his current price of 6/1.”

He added “McGregor latest appearance was at the Aintree Grand National and judging by the support for McGregor, punters are expecting the boxing match to go ahead and that the Crumlin natives price will shorten further prior to the event.”