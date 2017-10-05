MMA: Team Evolve youngsters prove a big hit!

Three young martial artists from Derry are fast making names for themselves on the Irish MMA circuit, following dominating displays in recent weeks.

Team Evolve/Ryano Derry members, Caitlin McCabe (9), Tristan Logue (12) and Eoghan Masoliver (13) are on the crest of a wave after performing well at the north south grappling championships two weeks ago, the Irish BJJ league on Saturday and the Revolution Cup on Sunday past.

‘They use each other to inspire, motivate and learn’, explains Evolve coach, Jason McCabe.

“We have a great children’s set up here, but they are setting the standard in a mixture of disciplines.”

Tristan has won European, UK and Irish titles. The submission specialist finished a fight in just four seconds on Sunday.

Eoghan was a runner-up at Europeans and Irish open. He’s a member of the NI kickboxing team and is unbeaten in MMA.

Double champ

Double Derry champ, Caitlin was a runner-up at Irish interversity and is a current Ulster schools champion at judo.

The three of them are currently top of Irish BJJ league, all going unbeaten in round one on Saturday. All three went unbeaten at north south challenge and at Revolution Cup they brought back a gold and two silvers (one loss to team mate).

“They would all plan to go to Euros this year,” added McCabe. “However, it’ll depend on costs.”

The mixed martial arts coach says that this is a positive lifestyle that all children should implement.

“Initially kids learn self defence but a bigger lesson for life is persistence. The ability to keep coming back even when things don’t initially go your way.

“Too many people in life give up in the face of adversity. We do our best to instil an attitude where they understand temporary defeat does not mean failure.”

If you want to find out more about what’s on offer for children at Evolve, check out Team Evolve on Facebook.