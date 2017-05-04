MOTORSPORT: David Allingham targets maiden British Superbike victory

TALENTED Eglinton rider, David Allingham believes it’s only a matter of time before he clinches his maiden victory after claiming his fourth podium finish of the year in the MCE British Superbike Championship in Cheshire.

The EHA Racing team member chalked up a superb double podium success over the Bank Holiday weekend at Oulton Park which keeps him well in the hunt for championship honours this season.

His latest brace, which saw him take third and second placed positions, leaves him poised in second place overall, 54 points behind current series leader, Yamaha-mounted Scot, Tarran Mackenzie who has won every race so far.

However, Allingham, insists he’s feeling ‘fitter and stronger’ than ever and with confidence sky high at present as he sits at the top end of the Championship leaderboard, he’ll be ready to pounce on any mistakes from the leader.

“I’d like it to be a bit closer but there’s still plenty of rounds to go,” he said. “Overall it was a good weekend for the whole team. Not just me but my two teammates as well. I’ve bagged a pile of points so I’m keeping myself in the running for the Championship.

The Co. Derry man’s success has kept the EHA Racing brand well to the fore in the much publicised British series and with 18 races to go, he believes his challenge is gathering momentum.

Every time I put that visor down I know rightly I can win the race. Hopefully when I get that first win, I can keep it going and might have the confidence to go on and win every race. David Allingham

“That was another great weekend’s racing for me and the EHA team,” he added.

“We secured pole position for race two with the fastest lap in the sprint race, but if I’m honest, I’m a little disappointed that I finished second in Monday’s feature race, but the win is coming!

“It’s a long championship and once I get a win under my belt I feel I can keep the momentum going. You have that but more experience every year and learn the bike more. It helps having a good strong team behind me. Our team is one of the best teams in the paddock at the minute.

“The whole team’s gelling together. My fitness levels are getting better and I’m confident which is probably the big difference this year.

“Every time I put that visor down I know rightly I can win the race. Hopefully when I get that first win, get the monkey off my back, I can keep it going and might have the confidence to go on and win every race.

Leader in his sights!

“Mackenzie’s won every race this year but he hasn’t won them easy and has had to dig deep in every one of them. But he’s still in sight and if he makes a mistake in the Championship and I win a race, then the Championship is back up for grabs again.

“Anything can happen. He could have a mechanical failure and then the whole thing is back on again.”

Allingham started fourth on the grid on Sunday’s race and had worked himself into second spot with the fastest lap of the day before the marshals raised the red flag due to heavy rain.

From pole position in Monday’s feature Supersport race, Allingham went on to finish second behind Mackenzie having led for 10 of the 16 laps.

“I started in pole position on Monday due to having the fastest lap on Sunday. All was going to plan, I had the holeshot again. It was a 16 lap race and I led for nine or 10 laps.

“I rode a bit too tight from the front and started getting slower every lap and Mackenzie past me. But physically my arms were done and I couldn’t hang onto the bike. I was happy with second place.”

The Eglinton ace now has several weeks off before he’s back in action for the next round of the British Supersport Championship which takes place at Knockhill in Scotland on June 16th but he has no intention of taking his foot off the gas.

“I’ll probably train as hard as I’ve ever trained for the next six weeks while I’m off. I want to come back stronger than ever for this next race.

“There’ll be no messing about,” he promised.