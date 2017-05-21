NW SNOOKER: Tracey’s retain Premier Cup

THE 2017 North-West Premier Snooker Cup final, a repeat of last year between Tracey’s Bar ‘A’ and Glendermott CC, delivered a successful 4-2 defence for the Tracey’s team in a contest which seemed on course for an ‘interesting’ finish until things went pear-shaped for the Rectory Field club.

After the six combatants had strutted their stuff in the first three frames, the ‘Glens’ led 2-1 courtesy of Davy Clifford and Maurice Ferguson, with Anthony McGill (36 break) replying for the William Street side.

Paul Keenan evened up the scores in grand style, compiled the best-match break of 42 en route to a cushy victory in his return encounter with Davy Clifford (damage limitation 22 clearance on last four colours).

McGill and Christopher Clifford revisited the fray for the second of their two-frame session. The young Waterside hotshot appeared set to put the Cricket Club back in front (31 points ahead on yellow). But the Tracey’s team captain, aided by four penalty points from a ‘ fluked snooker, ultimately capitalised on his good fortune to pinch the verdict on a respotted black.

Ferguson and Shea Norris resumed action stations for the final frame, the cricketer with plenty of work to do (31-point deficit). As it was, Norris increased the advantage to 44 points entering the colours, at which point the towel came in.

Frames Scores – Paul Keenan 41, Davy Clifford 64... Anthony McGill 58, Christopher Clifford 35... Shea Norris 42, Maurice Ferguson 60... P. Keenan 77, D. Clifford 35... A. McGill 60, C. Clifford 53... S. Norris 47, M. Ferguson 34.

SENIOR CUP – Tonight’s semi-final ties includes the clash of Glendermott ‘A’ and Shantallow ‘A’, two of the real big-hitters in team handicap snooker. And given the pair are perfectly capable of playing each other off the table on the night, it hardly appeals for forecast purposes.

The other penultimate tie involves Hollywood and Mailey’s, with the formidable Waterside outfit pretty much expected to prove a bit too strong the newly-crowned Division Two champions.

Tonight’s Semi-finals – Glendermott CC ‘A’ v Shantallow House ‘A’, at Oak Grove, 7-30 pm; Hollywood SC v Mailey’s Bar, at AOH Club, 7-30 pm... Match overseers are Harry Logan (Hibs) and John Clifford (Oak), who will provides score sheets/make draw (teams responsible for referee duties).

JUNIOR CUP – The final is down for decision on Thursday week (1st June), with the City of Derry Golf Club and Real Oak potters sharing centre stage at the Shantallow House auditorium. 7-30 pm break-off (formal dress), the match officials are Harry Logan (overseer), Seamus Gallagher and Joe Sims (referees).