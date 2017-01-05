RUGBY: Foyle College take on Regent in School’s Cup

Foyle College go in search of Cup glory this weekend when they host Belfast’s Regent House School in the second round of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup.

It has been a difficult season for the Foyle with coaches, David Funston and Ian Orr, having to deal with a series of injuries stretching back to pre-season. The loss of outstanding young out-half, Conal Gill, during a pre-season warm up, was a particularly severe blow but both Funston and Orr are confident they have enough talent within the squad the make the third round.

Team captain, Thomas Cole, will look to the experience and try scoring ability of players such as Jake Quinnell, Matthew Alford and Killene Thornton to assist him in getting the north west school over the line. Killene Thornton is the leading point’s scorer for his team this season and a very accurate place kicker who will be only too happy to exploit any Regent House ill-discipline.

Keelan Coyle is another player whose impressive performances have been picked up by the Ulster Rugby Talent ID Department and his performance could be vital to the final outcome.

The Regent team, coached by Nick Gamble, has experienced a mixture of results. Captained by Kyle Van Geisen, a young prop who experienced great success when he played for the Ireland U18 Three Nations team against France and the England Home Counties last March.

Players such as Jack Smith, Robert Hull, Aaron Migan and Ethan Bradley have been amongst the leading try scorers on the Regent House School team this season. In Robbie Johnston the Regent House School team has an outstanding talent whose leadership and playing skills were recognised earlier in the season when he successfully captained the Ulster Schools’ U17 squad. He will provide the back-up to Kyle Van Geisen in what looks a close battle between two evenly matched sides.

This Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup Round 2 game is scheduled to kick off at 11.00am.