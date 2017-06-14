SNOOKER: Cooke ready for Shaun Murphy clash in Mark Allen Classic Pro-Am

Five snooker players from the North West will be competing in the Mark Allen Classic Pro-Am this weekend, in the 147 Club, in Antrim.

The charity competition, which has £3,500 prize money going to the winner, for one Waterside man is going to be very special as Simon Cooke faces former world champion Shaun Murphy in the first round.

Cookie’s Snooker Club member knows he’s going to be up against it when he faces the current world number 8.

“When I drew Shaun Murphy, a former world champion, I thought oh no,” he said.

“Look don’t get me wrong playing Murphy is going to be a great experience, but having played Jimmy White and Alex Higgins on the same night in an exhibition match a good few years ago, I don’t think you’ll ever top that, but playing Murphy, especially in a best of nine frame match, is going to be great.

“It’s a first to five and I’ll be getting a 42 points head start, but to be honest I think I’ll need more than 42 points, but sure we’ll wait and see.

I’m actually putting the practice in more at this time of the season than I ever have done before. Simon Cooke

“There are seven professionals playing in the competition - Murphy, Allen, Joe Swail, Fergal O’Brien, Matt Selt, Tom Ford and Josh Boileau - and I get the highest ranked player.”

Cooke admits he has been working hard on the practice table ahead of his clash on Friday night.

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be difficult, but the match against Murphy is something I’m looking forward too,” he added.

“I’m actually putting the practice in more at this time of the season than I ever have done before, as my season finished at the start of May.

“This tournament came about about a month before, so I decided to keep the cue arm going, as there’s no point playing in this tournament, even if I had have drawn one of the other local amateurs, I need to keep on practising, because there’s no point in me getting kindly sponsored £100 from the Ritz Bar for my entire fee and going to Antrim and playing badly, so I have kept playing and I’m hitting the balls alright again.”

Also taking part in the three day competition is Traceys Snooker Club member Anthony McGill, Shea Moore from AOH club, Stephen Brady from Shantallow House and Donemana’s Jamie-Lee Gardiner. McGill who is a former junior and intermediate champion and recent pairs champion faces Enda O’Hagan from Magherafelt in the first round.

Shea, who has represented Northern Ireland at the European Championships in Poland and is current pairs champion and one of the best prospects from the local area plays Nigel Clewer from the host club.

Stephen Brady, who finished number 16 in this years Northern Ireland senior rankings and is also in the two local individual finals in the coming weeks plays Nathan Campbell from Lisburn and the local man has a 28 point head start; while Jamie-Lee, who won the Northern Ireland U16 ranking event this season and is number 2 in under 16 rankings, plays three times Irish champion TJ Dowling from Dublin.

All matches are best of nine with with Cooke and Moore playing their respective games this Friday at 9pm and 7pm respectively.

While trio McGill, Gardiner and Brady play their first round matches on Saturday morning.

For anyone wishing to attend and watch the competition there will be an optional donation fee at the door, which will be donated to NI Childrens Cancer Unit in Belfast.