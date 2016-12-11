SNOOKER: McClafferty exhibits star turn at Hollywood

WEEK EIGHT of fixtures in the Gillen Fuels-sponsored North-West Premier Snooker League saw frontrunners CYMS ‘A’ consolidate their advantage to three points on the back of a productive 5-1 trip to Hollywood.

Phelim McClafferty’s impressive 2-0 decision over Mal Irwin set the unbeaten Letterkenny leaders on the victory path. Though Irwin bagged the best break of the first frame (32), the CYMS captain still won by a comfortable margin (31 and 30 runs). He finished the job in grand style in the second frame (65 clearance).

Liam McDermott struck the Waterside team’s lone blow in his two-frame session with Marc McCarron (1-1), before Gareth Kirwan made it 5-1, decorating his 2-0 win with a 52 compilation.

Second-placed Shantallow House lost ground despite beating AOH 4-2 at the Foyle Street club. Peter Doherty’s 2-0 verdict added to 1-1 cameos from Stephen Brady and Joe Porter earned the Racecourse Road outfit the majority of points. The old guard/new brigade of Ray Barrow and Shea Moore won a frame apiece for Hibs.

Third-best Tracey ‘A’, held 3-3 at Du Pont a fortnight ago, again had to settle for a share of the spoils in the return encounter and consequently have slipped eight points off the pace.

Glendermott have made steady progress up the table on the back of three straight victories, the latest against visiting George’s Bar (5-1)... CYMS ‘B’ climbed off the bottom rung of the ladder after beating Tracey’s ‘147’ 5-1 at the Letterkenny venue.

HOLLYWOOD 1, CYMS ‘A’ 5 – Mal Irwin 0, Phelim McClafferty 2; Liam McDermott 1, Marc McCarron 1; Dean McAleese 0, Gareth Kirwan 2.

AOH 2, SHANTALLOW 4 – Seamus Cusack 0, Peter Doherty 2; Shea Moore 1, Stephen Brady 1 (43 break); Ray Barrow 1, Joe Porter 1.

TRACEY’S ‘A’ 3, DU PONT 3 – Paul Keenan 1, David Moore 1; Shea Norris 0, Ralph Dixon 2 (48 break); Anthony McGill 2 (49 break), Peter Logue 0.

GLENDERMOTT 5, GEORGE’S 1 – Christopher Clifford 2, Jan Biernat 0; Maurice Ferguson 1 (46 break), Shea Conway 1; Davy Clifford 2, Cathal Wilson 0.

CYMS ‘B’ 5, TRACEY’S ‘147’ 1 – Ken Kirwan 2, Mal McIvor 0; Adrian McFadden 2, John Harkin 0; Conor Neely 1, Phil McConomy 1.

HOW THEY STAND – played 48 frames – CYMS A (35 pts), Shantallow (32 pts), Tracey’s A (27 pts), AOH (26 pts), Glendermott (25 pts), Du Pont and George’s (20 pts), CYMS B (19 pts), Hollywood and Tracey’s ‘147’ (18 pts).

The eight play-off places in the Alfie McGinley Individual League qualifiers presently occupied by Phelim McClafferty (14 frames), Gareth Kirwan (13), Peter Doherty and Anthony McGill (12), Davy Clifford, Phil McConomy and Joe Porter (11), together with Paul Keenan (10).

Fixtures resume after the festive break on Monday 7th January.