VIDEO: Barbarians thank Belfast for 'warm welcome'

Famous rugby union side, Barbarians F.C., have praised the people of Belfast for the way in which they welcomed the team to the city this week.

Ulster will host Barbarians at Kingspan Stadium on Thursday evening.

"Thank you to the people of Belfast for the warm welcome they've given us.

"It's an absolute pleasure to be here," said Barbarians on their Facebook page.

The game will be a chance for rugby fans to see former France captain and World Player of the Year, Thierry Dusautoir, play one final time before he officially retires.

The fixture will be just the third occasion the world famous Barbarians have played in Belfast, following visits in 1957 when they defeated an Ulster Invitational XV 14-11 and November 2016 when they saw off Fiji 40-7 in a seven-try thriller.