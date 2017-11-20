VIDEO: Phil 'The Power' Taylor calls Derry's Daryl Gurney a 'disrespectful little s**t'

World famous darts champion, Phil 'The Power' Taylor has labelled Derry's Daryl Gurney a 'disrespectful little s**t' for not pouring him a glass of water.

Taylor made the comments to a Dutch television journalist after he beat 31 year-old Gurney 16-4 in Wolverhampton Civic Hall at the weekend.

"The worst thing he (Gurney) did was go on stage pour himself a drink of water and left me out.

"I thought, you disrespectful little s**t," said Taylor after the victory. "Then I thought, I'll get you for that."

Taylor continued: "I put him under pressure and made sure the crowd cheered me on."

Taylor, 57, is regarded by many as the greatest ever darts player. When asked if he thought Gurney could be a future champion, Taylor gave a very honest and frank reply.

"He needs to learn," said Taylor. "Has he a future in darts? No. I don't think so."

"Let him sit down and cry a bit because I don't give a s***e to be honest with you.

"I think he needs to grow up and reevaluate what he's doing.

"He's a cracking player but his attitude is all wrong," said the 16 time world champion.