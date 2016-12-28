WORLD DARTS: Gurney continues Ally Pally run

Daryl Gurney was over the moon to have reached the William Hill World Darts Championships last 16.

The Tullyally man seen off Robert Thornton on Tuesday in an tremendous battle at Alexandra Palace.

The 4-3 victory means the world number 24 now faces Mark Webster tomorrow in the afternoon session, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Gurney was delighted with his narrow but deserved win over Thornton, which created a piece of history for him as he reached the third round at the world championships for the first time ever.

“I’m so pleased to get through,” said the 30-year-old, who produced a spectacular 161 finish to overshadow Thornton’s 124 checkout.

“I’ve never got past this stage before and I’m really pleased to get that monkey off of my back. It feels so good and is such a relief.

“I knew the good darts would come from Robert and they did. I was very nervous towards the end but I did it and I’m over the moon.”