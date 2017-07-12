NW CRICKET: Plenty to play for again this weekend

The intriguing Championship title race is back on the menu this coming Saturday with the top clash involving last weekend’s senior cup headline-grabbers Ballyspallen as they entertain Killyclooney.

The visitors came flying out of the traps in the first six weeks of the season but have hit the buffers of late and have now lost that early advantage.

Darren Moan’s side are on the road for most of the latter half of the season starting here at high-flying ‘Spallen.

Much may depend on what last weekend took out of the Roe Valley team but whatever way it falls it looks like an intriguing game.

Leaders Strabane have hardly been setting the world alight either and the Red Caps face a tricky trip to St Johnston side who are proving hard to predict at present.

Barry Scott’s men have a slight advantage on bonus points at present and on their day still look as good as any team in the league; however recent defeats at home by Ballyspallen and Bonds Glen suggest a certain vulnerability.

Newbuildings host a Bonds Glen team buoyed by a couple of recent wins against Burndennett and Strabane but given the current form of Marty Mehaffey’s side it is difficult to picture anything other than a home win in this one.

Glendermott’s form has also been a bit hit and miss so far this summer and much depends on what side turns up, however Burndennett’s need is also great.

Mark Doherty’s men desperately need a win out of somewhere to get them back on track but this looks a tough place to get it.

Fixtures for Saturday 15 July

Ballyspallen v Killyclooney

Newbuildings v Bonds Glen

St Johnston v Strabane

Glendermott v Burndennett

Saturday 22 July

Bonds Glen v Killyclooney

Ballypallen v St Johnston

Newbuildings v Glendermott

Strabane v Burndennett