NW Cricket: Weekly Fixtures

The North West cricket season gets underway this weekend.

On Saturday there are games scheduled in the Long’s Supervalu Premier, Championship and Qualifying One, Two, Three and Four divisions.

While on Sunday the annual Derry Midweek Sam McConnell Memorial Cups take place at Bready Cricket Club, starting at 1pm.

Saturday

Long’s Supervalu Premier League

Bready v Drummond

Fox Lodge v Brigade

Ardmore v Coleraine

Donemana v Eglinton

Long’s Supervalu Championship

Killyclooney v Ballyspallen

Bonds Glen v Newbuildings

Strabane v St Johnston

Burndennett v Glendermott

Long’s Supervalu Qualifying One

Creevedonnell v Bready II

Brigade II v Fox Lodge II

Eglinton II v Donemana II

Sion Mills v Bonds Glen II

Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Two

Coleraine II v Ardmore II

Bready III v The Nedd

Glendermott II v Limavady

St Johnston II v Strabane II

Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Three

Donemana III v Burndenett II

Drummond II v Bready IV

North Fermanagh v Newbuildings II

Ballyspallen II v Killycloney II

Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Four

Maghera v Killyclooney III

Sunday

Sam McConnell Charity Cup

Ballyspallen v Fox Lodge

Sam McConnell Challenge Cup

Donemana v Eglinton

Love & Keys Memorial Ladies Cup

Bready Ladies v Fox Lodge Ladies