Rumour mill: Celtic’s chances of landing McCarthy boosted

Celtic’s hopes of signing James McCarthy have been boosted after two rivals clubs pulled out of the running to sign the former Hamilton midfielder.

Everton’s valuation of McCarthy is reported to be £15 million, which has put off Crystal Palace and West Brom as they turn their attentions to other targets.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to land the Republic of Ireland midfielder on loan as he looks to bolster his squad for the second half of the season. (Daily Record)

Deila: I was told I’d be Celtic boss for years

Ex-Hoops boss Ronny Deila has claimed that the Celtic hierarchy told him he’d be in charge of the club for years.

Speaking in Norway, the now-Valerenga boss said: “My status was huge at Celtic after my first year there. We won the double and were robbed of the treble. We also played Inter Milan in a European match where we unluckily lost 1-0 in Italy after a 3-3 draw in Glasgow. The board were very pleased with me and I was told that I could be at the club for many years.” (Daily Record)

