WATCH: Derry's James McClean steps into boxing ring with world title contender Langford

Derry's James McClean was put through his paces by boxing world title contender Tommy Langford today.

The West Brom and Ireland midfielder, a big boxing fan, stepped into the ring to spar with Birmingham fighter Langford ahead of his WBO interim world middleweight championship bout against Avtandil Khurtsidze at Leicester Arena this weekend.

McClean said: "I've got massive respect for boxers. It's complete fitness ... it's very hard and when that bell goes you're in there alone.

"It's only since I've joined West Brom that I have got to know Tommy, and who he is as a boxer. He has this fight now on Saturday which I'm sure he will go on to win. It's a fight which is going to change his whole life because it will propel him on to the world stage."

McClean has previously sparred with Commonwealth gold medallist Richie Woodhall at the Baggies training ground,