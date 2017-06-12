Actress Eva Birthistle at NWRC awards ceremony

Award-winning actress Eva Birthistle will be the special guest at a North West Regional College awards ceremony this week.

Eva, who starred in the Oscar nominated movie ‘Brooklyn’, will help acknowledge the achievements of 240 college learners at a special ceremony at the Millennium Forum on June 15.

The event will celebrate the ‘Best in Further Education’ learners from college courses across Derry, Strabane and Limavady.

The event will be hosted by BBC presenter and weatherman, Barra Best.

Speaking ahead of her visit to the city, Eva, a former student of NWRC, said she was delighted to be returning to her roots at the college where she first cut her teeth in the world of acting.

She said: “I moved to Derry in 1988 and completed my GCSEs at Foyle College. Uncertain of the next step in my education, I decided to study Performing Arts which was a new course at NWRC at the time.

“It was here that my interest really began and helped shape my decision to make acting a full time career.”

Eva has since gone to star opposite leading men Liam Neeson and Cillian Murphy and her TV credits include performances in “Waking the Dead,” “Nightwatching” and the BAFTA award winning “Five Daughters.”

She is currently onscreen in the BBC/Netflix production of “The Last Kingdom.”

An IFTA winner, Eva is now writing for the screen in a film in development with The Irish Film Board which she is due to direct next year.

Students studying NWRC courses such as Business and General Education, Craft Services, Hairdressing, Beauty and Early Years, Health and Social Care, Hospitality, Tourism and Sport, Media, Multi-Media and Arts, Science and Technology, will all be recognised at the ceremony on June 15.