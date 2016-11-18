Craft beer festival returns to Derry

The North West’s largest celebration of craft beers and spirits, Sippy Fest, returns to Derry on November 25 and 26.

Starting life around a kitchen table in 2013, it’s grown into a two day festival taking over Derry’s historic Guildhall for the second time.

Featuring more than 15 brewers, combined with great locally distilled spirits and cocktails and a line up of local music, paired food dishes- it promises to be another stellar weekend.

Connor Doherty from Sippy Fest said: “We’re delighted to be coming back to the Guildhall for the second Sippy Fest. It’s a fantastic showcase for quality, crafted products from across the North of Ireland to be celebrated in such an environment,” he said.

“We can guarantee that this year we’ve assembled a collection of products and brands that are to most people’s tastes, and with the wonderful surroundings of the Guildhall around us, it promises to be a magical and most importantly, fun celebration of local talent,” he added.

Just some of the drinks that will be available at Sippy Fest in the Guildhall.

This years event is proudly sponsored by Airporter, Quiet Man Whiskey, Doherty’s Meats and Urban Tonic Beard Oil.

For more information visit www.sippyfest.co.uk

Tickets available at GetInvited.to