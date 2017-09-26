Grianan of Aileach photo causes FRENZY online

An absolutely stunning photograph of Grianan of Aileach in Co. Donegal sent social media into a frenzy when it was published online on Monday.

The photograph was taken by well-known Donegal photographer, Martina Gardiner, on Monday morning.

There are very few words that go close to even describing how wonderfully breathtaking this photo is.

Martina shared the photo on her Facebook page yesterday afternoon.

People have responded to the picture in their hundreds.

"Wow! well I guess that's it, that's the best photo you're ever likely to take, no sense in taking anymore, just pack up that camera and find another distraction," wrote one man.

"Martina, your fab photos leave me with my mouth agape," added another.

"This may be one of your best. It captures all the glory, the magic of this wondrous archaeological monument to our ancestral forebears, their genius, steadfastness, imagination, commitment to their patrimony and their organisational skills to getting this huge monument built in the time preceding machines to ease or speed the work," he said.

At the time of publishing this article, Martina's photo had been liked on Facebook almost 800 times and more than 400 people shared the picture with their friends and family.

If you would like to view more of Martina's work, head over to her Martina Gardiner Photography Facebook page.