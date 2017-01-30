VIDEO - Millennium Forum staff have ‘Dirty Dancing’ fever

Staff at the Millennium Forum have created a hilarious video to promote the return of ‘Dirty Dancing’ to Derry next month.

Forum staff act out memorable scenes from the successful 1987 film which remains as popular today as it was back then.

Staff at the Millennium Forum in Derry are in getting in the mood for 'Dirty Dancing' before it returns next month.

Several staff members can be seen miming to the songs from the movie and they even manage to reconstruct the iconic scene when Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) holds Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) high up in the air.

‘Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage’ will be on at the Millennium Forum from February 13 to 18.

Go to www.millenniumforum.co.uk for more information.