WATCH: Is this the greatest IRISH dancing routine ever?

Seeing really is believing in the case of Slide Step Irish Dance Company.

Last year the group, which is based in Dublin, filmed a totally unique Irish dancing routine.

Slide Step Dancing Company is based in Dublin. (Video/Photo: Courtesy of 360 Entertainment).

In a video filmed by 360 Entertainment, the men and women of Slide Step can be seen dancing to songs like Kanye West's 'Black Skinhead'.

Although the initial video was published last year, it has started to grab attention again and it has been viewed more than 300,000 times on YouTube.com.

"This is truly one of the most amazing things I have ever seen on the Internet," said one woman.

"Love it - I am totally sharing your talent with all of my friends," added another.

