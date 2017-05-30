Ariana Grande to play charity concert in Manchester

Ariana Grande has announced she is to play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday as a tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

On social media the singer's publicist confirmed she will be returning to the city to perform at the One Love Manchester gig at Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford ground.

The singer had been performing last Monday at the time of the suicide bombing which killed 22 people and left more than 100 injured.

The U.S. star will be joined by acts including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Take That at the benefit concert, promoters said.

Fans who were at the original show when the tragedy happened will be offered free tickets to the event.