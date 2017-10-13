Bryan Adams announces 3Arena Dublin date

Music megastar Bryan Adams is back and will embark on an arena tour including a show in Dublin.

The tour, which stops off at the 3Arena on May 21, comes in support of his new album Ultimate, which is out Friday, November 3 and features two brand new tracks plus all the hits.

The Canadian rocker has been hailed as one of the most exciting live musicians in the world and his energetic performance, effortless stage presence and incredible vocals are ‘guaranteed to thrill and entertain.’

Bryan Adams The Ultimate Tour will see the showman perform a rip-roaring set of material from his forthcoming new album Ultimate, which features a mix of new tracks and enormous hits from an incredible back-catalogue including “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, “Can’t Stop This Thing We’ve Started”, “Summer of ‘69”, “Heaven” and more.

Bryan Adams wowed critics during the recent ‘Get Up’ tour for his “remarkable energy” (Telegraph) and “cool and classy” (Daily Express) performance style. Earlier this month he closed the Invictus Games in Toronto with a mind-blowing concert where he was joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, October 20 at ticketmaster.ie