‘Cottage Sessions’ continue

‘Cottage Sessions’ will take place this weekend featuring two of the city’s most well known musicians.

Our Krypton Son will take to the stage inwhat has become the most intimate venues in town.

Our Krypton Son (photo by Wrapped in Plastic Photography)

The latest album from Our Krypton Son, aka Chris McConaghy, hit the shelves last month and has received rave reviews.

Support will be provided by Conor Mason.

Cottage Sessions, which was created by the Inner City Trust, aims to showcase and promote the city’s best original music.

The audience will also have a chance to meet the artists and discover new talent.

Cottage Sessions Episode three takes place tomorrow (Saturday, April 29) at 7pm in the Craft Village Cottage. Entry is £8. Book tickets online at www.derrycraftvillage.com/cottage-sessions.