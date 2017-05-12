Eurovision 2017: Irish entry labelled 'absolutely awful'

Ireland's failed entry for Eurovision 2017 has been described by many as "absolutely awful".

'Dying To Try', which was performed by Galway singer, Brendan Murray, in Kiev on Thursday evening, is the fourth consecutive Irish entry to not reach the Eurovision Song Contest final.

"Jonny Logan will be spinning in his Villa. We need a movement people. We need to act now," wrote Derry singer-songwriter, Paddy Nash on Facebook.

Twenty year-old Murray said even though he won't be competing in the final, performing on stage in Kiev at the semi-final was the best three minutes of his life.

Italy (13/10) is the favourite to win the final which will be held in Kiev on Saturday evening.