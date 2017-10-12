Gary Barlow’s solo tour comes to Belfast

Former Take That frontman Gary Barlow has just announced a new solo tour that will see him perform at Belfast’s Waterfront on May 8, with tickets on sale from October 20 via Ticketmaster.

The Take That hit-maker who has penned some 14 number one singles as well as being the recipient of six Ivor Novello awards will tour a variety of intimate venues playing 33 dates across the UK and Ireland, beginning in April.

Barlow performed at the SSE Arena in 2014, the last time he visited Belfast, but this time he is looking forward to playing in smaller and more intimate venues that allow him to get closer to his fans - he also played to smaller audiences on his successful 2013 tour.

“I had such a lot of fun back in 2013 when I played those smaller venues because you’re so much closer to the fans,” said Gary. “The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too. I’m also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I’ve never played before as well as getting a chance to meet the fans there.”

Barlow is best known as lead singer and songwriter with 1990s smash hit pop group Take That. Since forming in 1989 the super group amassed eight BRIT awards and sold over 45 million records and over eight million concert tickets.

Aside from writing for Take That Barlow has also co-written and produced music for artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams. Gary’s last solo record Since I Saw You Last sold more than 600,000 copies. The artist has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for a production of Finding Neverland, working alongside screenwriter Tim Firth to write the music and lyrics for musical The Girls and also working alongside his Take That band mates to produce The Band - a musical featuring the music of Take That.

Gary Barlow, Waterfront Hall, Belfast, May 8, 2018. Tickets on sale via Ticketmaster outlets nationwide from Friday October 20 at 10am. Visit www.ticketmaster.ie or call 0844 277 4455.