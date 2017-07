World famous Irish rock band, 'The Script', will play a concert in Derry next month.

The Dublin group is due to take to the Millennium Forum stage on August 22.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, July 28 via Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie

Fan pre-sale begins at 9.30m on Wednesday, July 26 at 9.30am. For more information please visit www.thescriptmusic.com